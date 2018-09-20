× Lawsuit: Oklahoma DOC could’ve prevented prison death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections alleges the agency didn’t do enough to prevent a woman’s death in prison.

The Tulsa World reports Amber Hilberling’s estate filed the lawsuit in July in Oklahoma County District Court. The lawsuit alleges the corrections department didn’t take “any reasonable steps to prevent or address the conditions” that led to Hilberling’s death at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

Hilberling was serving a 25-year sentence for pushing her husband through a window of their Tulsa apartment in 2011. Hilberling was allegedly found hanging in her cell in 2016.

The lawsuit alleges inadequate supervision, medical care and segregation procedures at the facility. The estate is seeking more than $75,000.

A DOC spokesman said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.