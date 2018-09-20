Man who allegedly made bomb threat, escaped police custody in Oklahoma using hand sanitizer later arrested in New Jersey 

OWASSO, Okla. – A man who escaped police custody after being arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat at an Oklahoma store is back in custody – but in New Jersey.

Approximately two and a half weeks ago, police say William Tedlock, 21, went into an Owasso grocery store and reportedly made a bomb threat. He allegedly told employees he would detonate the bomb if they didn’t give him money.

FOX 23 reports police say he left the store, with no money, and was later found by police in a nearby neighborhood.

When police were arresting him, they say Tedlock ingested a large amount of narcotics, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. At the hospital, he was handcuffed to a bed, but escaped using hand sanitizer.

Earlier this week, Tedlock was arrested at his grandmother’s house in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals.

He will be extradited back to Oklahoma.