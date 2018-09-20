× Man who led officers on chase near downtown Oklahoma City was wanted for armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more information about a man taken into custody following a chase in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

According to a crime report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Exchange Ave. following a car theft.

Authorities say it all started when 40-year-old Matthew Johnson attempted to steal items from a store in the area. When he was confronted about not paying for the items, the police report states that Johnson pulled out a knife and pointed it toward the clerk.

Officials say Johnson put down the items outside of the store, and then allegedly stole a yellow Penske truck from the company.

A short time later, police attempted to pull over Johnson, but he took off.

Investigators say Johnson hit several vehicles, including some that belonged to law enforcement, during the chase.

Eventually, he was taken into custody on complaints of armed robbery and larceny of merchandise.