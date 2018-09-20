× Oklahoma Aquarium to open Polynesian Reef exhibit for 15-year anniversary

JENKS, Okla. – As part of their 15-year anniversary celebration, the Oklahoma Aquarium will be opening a new exhibit.

This weekend, the aquarium will open the Polynesian Reef, an estimated $400,000 capital investment for the aquarium.

It is the second largest exhibit at the aquarium and holds approximately 65,000 gallons of warm saltwater.

Guests will walk into the South Pacific to be surrounded by more than 500 colorful tropical fish with approximately 75 different species.

The celebration, which includes a luau party and ribbon cutting, is on September 22 at the Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks, and the party starts at 5 p.m. Formal comments and ribbon cutting begin at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.