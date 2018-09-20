Oklahoma City officers on paid leave after arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma City Police Officers are on paid leave right now and this all stems from a complaint that has something to do with an arrest last month.

And that arrest was caught on camera.

Police are not releasing much information since this is an internal investigation.

We do know a complaint against the officers came from someone involved in the arrest.

“Police are here in the house,” said the man.

In the body cam footage, you see a man who seems to be cooperating with Officer David Stoyer and Officer Bailey Hawkins at first, but it quickly escalates.

"Put your hand behind your back," said Officer Stoyer. “You`re being detained,” said Stoyer.

“I`m being detained in handcuffs in my house,” said the man.

The body cam falls off the officer, but they still struggle to keep the man on the ground as he seems to be fighting back.

The officers eventually used a taser on him and put him in cuffs.

As they walk out to the police car, you can hear someone yell at the man to calm down.

“Calm down. Calm down,” said someone outside.

The man in cuffs still seems angry.

“You going to throw me on the ground again," said the man. “Why do you have your fist against my face? I am not resisting.”

Officer Hawkins says otherwise.

“You've been resisting the entire time sir,” said Officer Hawkins.

“Step inside the car,” said the officers. “Have a seat.”

Although the man was arrested, the case was dropped and the D.A. refused to file charges.

Again, the officers involved are on administrative leave.

News4 will keep you updated once the investigation is complete.