Oklahoma woman facing manslaughter charges following crash that killed three people

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – A woman from Johnston County is facing manslaughter charges after a vehicle crash left three people dead.

On June 16, just before 3 a.m., near Mill Creek, Oklahoma, officials said 19-year-old Krysta Muniz was driving southbound, along with her passengers, 46-year-old Vernon Muniz, Krysta’s father, 30-year-old Skye Wyrick, and 29-year-old Jessica Wilson, when “an impact occurred” at the intersection near State Highway 7 and Ten Acre Rock Road with another vehicle, going eastbound driven by 20-year-old Chase Pitmon.

KXII reports Krysta was driving 74 miles per hour, about 20 miles over the speed limit on the road, “when she ran a stop sign and hit a truck” driving down the highway.

Vernon, Wyrick and Pitmon were pronounced dead at the scene. Krysta and Wilson were taken to the hospital.

Krysta is now facing three counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

She is out on bond and is due back in court in November.