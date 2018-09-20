× OU to honor Oklahoma Army National Guard during Saturday’s game

NORMAN, Okla. – While the Sooners prepare to take on Army during Saturday night’s game, they will be sporting a new accessory to their uniforms.

OU football players will be wearing the Thunderbird emblem on the back of their helmets to represent the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

The insignia, which was first worn on the sleeves of Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen in 1939, is a Native American symbol that is still worn by units of the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

“We are honored to have the legacy of the Oklahoma National Guard proudly displayed on the helmets of the University of Oklahoma football team,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “As somebody who had a son attend West Point and another son attend OU, I am a general divided. We wish the Sooners luck and hope the Thunderbird guides them on the football field as it guides our Soldiers on the battlefield.”

The University of Oklahoma will take on Army on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.