Outrage after high water bills for metro residents

OKLAHOMA CITY - Water wars for residents in one metro neighborhood, they said their water bills are borderline ridiculous.

Some even doubling over the previous months.

“The last bill that we received was about 30 percent higher than previous bills,” said Ben Harris

Harris said he understands some months the water bill could be a few dollars higher or lower but what he noticed in August was quite unusual.

“The usual culprits for a higher water bill weren't present,” said Harris.

Harris said he checked around his Quail Creek home to make sure the problem wasn't on his end.

I initially attributed that to our own usage or maybe leaky faucets somewhere but when I went around and check some of the faucets and interrogated the family on how they`re using the water we didn’t have to use any more matter water than we thought would be normally necessary,” said Harris.

Harris realized he's not the only one in the neighborhood with a high water bill problem.

“When we saw the Nextdoor notification that`s when we thought perhaps maybe we weren't just crazy thinking our bill was higher for reasons we couldn't figure out,” he said.

Several Quail Creek residents posted that they too have noticed expensive rates some said their bill went up 100 plus dollars in a month.

However, the city says there could be several reasons.

In statement, the city says in part, “The Oklahoma City Utilities Department has heard from several customers regarding their water bills.

We've worked with some of these customers individually to help them identify leaks or other issues that have negatively impacted their bills.

“It would have been about $50 more,” said Harris.

A city spokesperson said the average summer water use for homes with irrigation systems is between 15-30,000 gallons per month.

The cost of water per 1- thousand gallons increases when customers hit each of the four consumption tiers.

Water rates changed in January with the approval of city council.

Many of the customers in quail creek who contacted the city exceeded the third tier rate cost, which now put them in the highest tier.

“We had a really wet month so the irrigation usage wasn't an issue,” said Harris.

The city said the most common reasons for rate increases are leaks typically a leaking toilet and broken sprinkler head.