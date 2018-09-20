× ‘Parents Helping Parents’ to host first Oklahoma City meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY- If you are a parent or caregiver of a child struggling with addition, a new support group is opening its doors.

The first Oklahoma City Chapter of Parents Helping Parents will meet Oct. 4.

Often parents will focus solely on the child who is dealing with chemical addiction and do not take proper care of themselves.

This group understands.

They say in times of crisis is when you need to be taking care of yourself.

If you are interested, the meeting will take place at SSM Health Saint Anthony Hospital located at 1000 N. Lee Street in Oklahoma City in the St. Elizabeth Conference Room.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thee meetings are free and anonymous. They will be held regularly on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month.