× Scene cleared after suspicious package found at NW Oklahoma City bank

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared, and the package was deemed safe.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a suspicious package reportedly found at a bank on the city’s northwest side.

Officials are responding to the Bank of Oklahoma near NW Expressway and N Penn. Ave. Thursday morning.

Oklahoma City police say a bag was left near one of the bank’s ATMs.

The Bomb Squad is responding to the scene.

Penn. Avenue is currently shut down from NW Expressway to about the 5700 block of Belleview Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.