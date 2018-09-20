× Red River Rivalry: Early morning kickoff time set for matchup between Sooners, Longhorns

NORMAN, Okla. – It is always one of biggest and most-anticipated games of the year: the Red River Rivalry.

Despite being down a star running back, the Sooners have already won their first three games of the season in style. The Texas Longhorns lost their first game against Maryland, but have since rebounded to win their last two.

In a matter of weeks, the two programs will meet again for the Red River Shootout.

In the annual meeting of the Sooners and the Longhorns, thousands of OU faithful will head across the border to cheer on their team on neutral ground in Dallas.

This year’s matchup is set for Saturday, Oct. 6 with an 11 a.m. kickoff time.