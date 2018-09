× Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

COALGATE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man.

Charles Dorff was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday in Coalgate wearing a short sleeve, brown ‘Columbia’ pullover and jeans.

Dorff’s vehicle is a white 2010 2-door Huyndai with Oklahoma tag ’BOD211.’

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Coal County Sheriffs Office.