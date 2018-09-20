Update: The Village police find missing 85-year-old woman with dementia

Update: According to The Village Police Department, the woman has been found and is safe.

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – The Village Police Department said it is looking for a missing 85-year-old woman with dementia.

According to The Village police, Donna Andrews was last seen by her husband when he left their home in the 2400 block of Manchester Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. He later returned to her no longer in the home and called police around 11:18 a.m.

Police said it’s believed Andrews left on foot and may not know her surroundings.

Andrews is described as a white female, about 5’2” tall, about 118 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing a floral color top and black pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact The Village Police Department at 405-751-9564.