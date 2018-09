Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of Oklahoma's high school football games moved from Friday to Thursday due to incoming weather.

With the increased schedule we upped our coverage of several games around Oklahoma City.

Here's scores of the games we covered:

Bethany 24 - Blanchard 13

Yukon 14 - Norman 7

Midwest City 56 - Lawton 45

Heritage Hall 34 - Mount Saint Mary 2

Edmond Santa Fe 42 - Edmond Memorial 0

Check out all the highlights from our Dylan Buckingham and Nate Feken in the video above.