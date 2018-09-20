× TSA discovers two loaded firearms at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Transportation Security Administration discovered two loaded firearms Wednesday morning at security screening checkpoints at Will Rogers World Airport.

Officials say the firearms were carried by different passengers.

The first firearm, a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds, was discovered around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The second, a Ruger .380 pistol loaded with six rounds, was discovered Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Both were discovered by TSA Transportation Security Officers during x-ray screening of each passenger’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint.

The Oklahoma City Police Airport Division responded, interviewed the passengers, and took possession of their weapons. Both passengers were later allowed to continue.

Airport officials say the incident is a reminder to anybody who travels.

“This is a good opportunity to once again remind passengers that they can’t bring firearms to airport security checkpoints,” said OKC TSA Federal Security Director Steven Crawford. “Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint will result in a referral to law enforcement and a hefty fine from TSA. And in addition to delaying the individual who brought the weapon, it also impacts everyone else standing in line to go through security.”

Passengers who bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint are referred to local law enforcement. If that person should be criminally charged is up to law enforcement. TSA has the ability to assess a civil penalty of up to $13,000. The average civil penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,900, half that amount for an unloaded one.

Firearms are only allowed in checked bags, if declared to the airline, and also properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container.

Ammunition, firearm parts and realistic replicas cannot be carried through any TSA security checkpoint, but can travel in checked bags.

It is suggested that travelers contact their airline for specific firearm and ammunition policies, as well checking local laws related to the carrying and transport of firearms.

So far this year, 29 firearms have been found at OKC checkpoints. In 2017, that number was 40.

