U.S. Cellular awarding sponsorships to youth organizations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Youth organizations from across the state are now encouraged to apply for a sponsorship that could earn them $1,000.

U.S. Cellular announced that it will be awarding $1,000 sponsorships to various youth organizations for uniforms, equipment, travel and other group expenses.

In the past, the company has awarded more than $1.3 million to sports teams, STEM programs, marching bands and dance squads.

“We know that there several Oklahoma City organizations and clubs that provide meaningful experiences for our youth every day, and Community Connections is one way that we can support them to achieve their goals,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales, corporate-owned channel for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. “As we enter the fourth year of this program, we realize that it is all about helping our communities connect to the good in all of us, and we encourage Oklahoma City youth leaders to visit the website and see how easy it is to earn money for their group.”

After signing up, groups then need to complete online activities to earn money for their group.