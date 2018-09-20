× Watchdog group calling for new federal probe against OU after baboon death

NORMAN, Okla. – A national research watchdog group is calling for a new federal probe against the University of Oklahoma after the death of a baboon.

Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN), an Ohio-based nonprofit watchdog group that monitors U.S. research facilities for illegal activity and animal abuse, says OU disclosed the death of the baboon in a report filed with a federal agency. The group did not say when the baboon died.

According to SAEN, OU said the baboon died from peritonitis, which was discovered in documents obtained from the federal government via the Freedom of Information Act.

In the past, the University of Oklahoma has been accused of abusing baboons in its research program.

According to the inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture from late January 2015, three baboons were found drenched in one enclosure, with one left ‘shivering and distressed.’

A second enclosure was reportedly filled with baby baboons, had a build up of ‘grime, debris’ and excrement on the walls and bars.

Back in September of 2015, then OU President David Boren announced that the OU Health Sciences Center would wind down operations over the next three to four years, which would ultimately end the Baboon Program.

A statement from the university in 2015 stated, “The University is committed to treating baboons humanely and with a high level of care throughout the transition to ensure that baboons will not be adversely affected by these changes.”

However, with a recent baboon death, SAEN says they’re calling for a new federal probe of OU, and the maximum federal penalty of $10,000 per infraction/per animal.

“University of Oklahoma negligence continues and a baboon has paid for it with her life,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., Co-founder SAEN. “This lab should get the maximum penalty, nothing else will prevent further deaths.”