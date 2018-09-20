× Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man, stealing vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman from California is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers received a call about a stabbing near N.W. 58th Terrace and N. Portland Ave.

Witnesses told officers that they were able to help the victim get to Deaconess Hospital, which is just a few blocks away from the scene.

Authorities found the victim, who was being treated for multiple stab wounds, at the hospital.

According to the police report, the victim says he was driving near S.W. 29th St. and Walker when he spotted a woman walking alone. The victim claimed that the woman needed her cell phone charged, so he picked her up.

The victim told police that they drove around before heading back to his house. Once at his house, the victim says the suspect “went crazy.”

At that point, the victim said they got back in his car. When they were driving along Portland Ave., the victim says the suspect began stabbing him and took off with his car.

Witnesses told police that they saw the victim fall out of the car after being stabbed.

A short time later, Edmond police arrested 28-year-old Paula Buraczenski after finding the victim’s car in her possession. When officers stopped Buraczenski, the arrest affidavit states that they found bloody clothing and knives inside the vehicle.

Buraczenski was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.