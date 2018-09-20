× Wreck involving two semis leaves one injured, causes part of I-35 near Purcell to shut down

PURCELL, Okla. – A crash involving two semis shut down part of a busy highway Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on I-35 between Purcell and Goldsby around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say two semis were traveling southbound on the highway when one jackknifed near mile marker 100. A second semi then ran through the first semi’s trailer.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused both of the southbound lanes to close, but the inside lane has since been reopened. Authorities say the outside southbound lane remains closed.

On Wednesday morning, officials responded to the same location for a fatal crash involving a passenger bus and truck.