2 hospitalized, 1 arrested following multiple crashes, police chase in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been arrested after crashing into several cars, leading police on a chase and sending two people to the hospital - one of them in critical condition.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday near NW 23rd and May.

According to police, that's where 34-year-old Noah Laduax rammed into a vehicle and then took off when police tried to stop him.

"He came eastbound from 23rd and May, down to 23rd and Penn, where a collision occurred near this intersection," Lt. Jeff Dutton with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

That collision sent the two people to the hospital, one in critical condition.

After that, Laduax fled the scene again.

"During the pursuit, stop sticks where thrown out. The suspect ran over the stop sticks, causing the front two tires to blow out, to flatten," Msgt. Gary Knight with OCPD said.

Then, Laduax crashed his vehicle into a light pole.

"Officers were able to get him and the passenger into custody," Knight said.

After giving officers a bit of a struggle, Laduax was arrested on several charges including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude police and driving with license restriction.

"It definitely is a little bit out of the ordinary, but things like this do happen at times and you just have to be vigilant when you're on the roadway at all times because of stuff like this," Dutton said.

