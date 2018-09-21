4 the Weekend: Standing Bear museum and neon fest

PONCA CITY, Okla. - A lot of people may not be familiar with Standing Bear park, museum and education center in Ponca City: a museum that honors all Native Americans.
As you drive along Highway 60 in Ponca City, you can see the towering statue of Standing Bear. If you turn off of the highway you`ll find much more at the Standing Bear Park, Museum & Education Center.
When you enter the museum you`ll be immersed in Oklahoma`s Native American history, specifically the six area tribes.
Also this weekend is the Route 66 Neon Fest:
- Friday-Sunday
- Free and open to the public
- Arcadia, OK
- Neon displays and demonstrations
- Live music and film festival
OK Wildlife Expo:
- Free Saturday-Sunday
- Lazy E Arena in Guthrie
- Fishery and archery demonstrations
- Dog training demonstrations
- Cooking demonstrations
Factory Obscura opens their new exhibit, Beyond:
- Hands-on, immersive art installation
- Open to all ages