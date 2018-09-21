4 the Weekend: Standing Bear museum and neon fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. - A lot of people may not be familiar with Standing Bear park, museum and education center in Ponca City: a museum that honors all Native Americans.

As you drive along Highway 60 in Ponca City, you can see the towering statue of Standing Bear. If you turn off of the highway you`ll find much more at the Standing Bear Park, Museum & Education Center.

When you enter the museum you`ll be immersed in Oklahoma`s Native American history, specifically the six area tribes.

Also this weekend is the Route 66 Neon Fest:

Friday-Sunday

Free and open to the public

Arcadia, OK

Neon displays and demonstrations

Live music and film festival

OK Wildlife Expo:

Free Saturday-Sunday

Lazy E Arena in Guthrie

Fishery and archery demonstrations

Dog training demonstrations

Cooking demonstrations

Factory Obscura opens their new exhibit, Beyond: