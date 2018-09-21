× Baker Mayfield Leads Browns to Win in NFL Debut

It took an injury, some struggles and 635 days, but Baker Mayfield changed the course of the Cleveland Browns in just over a half by giving the Browns a 21-17 win over the New York Jets.

Mayfield entered the game trailing 14-0, but quickly threw darts all over the field. He orchestrated two drives resulting in touchdown runs from Karlos Hyde. Mayfield ended up catching the game tying two point conversion to knot it up at 14. The former Sooner finished 17-23 with 201 yards.

Starter Tyrod Taylor had struggled before suffering what’s believed to be a concussion. Taylor was 1-7 for 2 yards to start.

It was the first win for the Browns in 635 days. With the win, coolers across Cleveland opened up with free beer for Browns fans.

Mayfield said after the game, “As corny as it sounds it’s kind of how my whole life has gone, had a back up role, and had to fight through some things and always be mentally ready and ready to go. I may not get the reps, but that doesn’t mean i don’t need to know what’s going on. I went through OTA’s, training camp and i got the plays. That means i just gotta go do it with the ones and they’re better players so it should be easier.”

After the win, his former head coach had this to say to his quarterback.

Browns fans left the game chanting, “Baker Mayfield!”

While the success from his first action was there, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he will have to watch the tape before deciding on a starter for the teams week four meeting with the Oakland Raiders.