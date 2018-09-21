Canadian County warning about phone scam targeting residents

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Another infamous phone scam is making the rounds again.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are posing as attorneys or public defenders and are calling unsuspecting residents.

Officials say they call potential victims and claim that the person’s grandson needs money sent to them in order to post bond. The reported cases have involved amounts from $2,000 to $4,000.

Investigators say the scammers also warn the victims not call their grandson.

Authorities say the calls appear to be coming from New York, but they claim to be from Dallas, Atlanta or other areas.