Claims of illegal TV box at State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY- A former Tinker AFB computer tech claims a device that basically provides free tv, being sold at the State Fair, is illegal.

"If it sounds too good to be true it probably is."

Aaron Adkins is talking about a Free Streaming TV box . The company claims for a one time fee of $350 and an internet connection, you can hook up the device to your home TV and watch any and all programming you want including TV shows, movies and live sports.

"All you are doing is streaming. You are not downloading, you are not recording, and you are not reselling. It`s a personal use device that attaches to your TV through the internet," said James Doran of Free Streaming TV.

Adkins says he was tempted to buy the box at the Fair but he instead came home and started digging online.

"Just doing 10 minutes worth of research on the internet proved to me beyond a shadow of a doubt that what they are sell out there is fraud," said Adkins.

Adkins claims it's illegal to stream all that content without paying special fees .

"You are accessing intellectual properties that you did not pay for."

The company also promises viewers access to the NFL Ticket, Pay-per-view sporting events and the latest flicks.

"First run movies like crazy rich Asians and the nun that are now currently showing in theatres how are they doing that?" asked Adkins.

"When movies come out in theatres they are shown overseas people put those on the internet through different sources, whether it`s a video camera or something that`s been uploaded," said Doran.

Aaron says he has found similar hardware online and someone could create their own streaming platform.

"The box itself is worth about $60-$70 they are selling it for $350 out to the fair." said Adkins

"Many people that are tech savvy people walk by and say, I can do that myself at home.. that`s what the box does for you," said Doran.

News 4 talked to State Fair officials about Free Streaming TV and Adkins' claims.

Scott Munz of the State Fair of Oklahoma said, "...We take all complaints seriously our contracts require all of our vendors to abide by all local state and federal rules and regulations if he is doing some illegal it needs to be brought to our attention and we will deal with it accordingly but to our understanding he is operating 100% legally..."

News 4 called the Attorney General's consumer protection office. They haven't received any complaints against Free Streaming TV.