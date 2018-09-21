× Dru Hill concert at State Fair cancelled, Big and Rich still on

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Dru Hill outdoor concert at the Oklahoma State fair has been cancelled tonight, but the Big and Rich concert inside the Jim Norick Arena will continue as scheduled.

Due to the flooding across the state and at the Oklahoma State Fair grounds, authorities at the fair have decided to cancel the Dru Hill show.

The PRCA Xtreme Bull Show and the Big and Rich concert will still continue tonight.

The fair is still open to the public at this time.

We will keep you updated if any of this information changes.