Heavy rains expected to move across the state on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY- As the state prepares for heavy rain to end the work week, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several counties.

A flood watch is in effect for Friday, and continues for some areas into Saturday. The flood watch is in effect for the following counties:

Roger Mills

Dewey

Custer

Blaine

Beckham

Washita

Harmon

Greer

Kiowa

Jackson

Kingfisher

Logan

Payne

Caddo

Canadian

Oklahoma

Lincoln

Grady

McClain

Cleveland

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Hughes

Tillman

Comanche

Stephens

Garvin

Murray

Pontotoc

Coal

Cotton

Jefferson

Carter

Johnston

Atoka

Love

Marshall

Bryan.

Rain will continue to increase in coverage and intensity this morning, while heavy rain will continue through the evening.

We will see our greatest risk of flooding in central, southern and eastern Oklahoma late afternoon through overnight. The rain will taper tomorrow morning and end in central Oklahoma by noon. Tomorrow afternoon will be cloudy and cool with temperatures only around 70 degrees. The Autumnal Equinox is at 8:54 PM.

Isolated showers will continue for Sunday, mainly southeast. Highs will be 10 degrees below normal in the low to mid 70s. Highs will briefly climb to the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday before another front drops our temperatures.