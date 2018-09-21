Man arrested after allegedly urinating on Old Faithful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - A man is in hot water after being accused of getting too close to a geyser.

According to KDVR, 27-year-old Gabriel Villalva was allegedly caught on camera urinating into Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

Officials say several bystanders and park rangers yelled at Villalva to move away from the geyser, but he ignored them.

Another video showed Villalva pulling the same stunt at Beryl Spring, one of Yellowstone's hottest springs.

"He should be punished for sure. No normal thinking person walks around on hot geysers," said Kelly Kosciuk.

Villalva was arrested and is facing several charges for his actions.

He was also arrested on Wednesday in Cheyenne, Wyoming after he drove through the middle of a park and through several greens at a golf course.