Neighbors outraged over a silt washing up on yards

OKLAHOMA CITY - A muddy mess for folks living near south High and SE 22nd.

Residents are dealing with a silt situation coming from a future construction site.

Neighbors say when it rains it gets worse.

"We got silt built up probably 8 inches behind my shop," said Joe East.

East and his neighbors say it's coming from the empty lot on 2501 S. High, and the silt is running onto their properties.

"It looks quite ugly, it creates washout on my drive," said East.

The red streams of dirt and sand wash up on their yards and homes.

"It’s an eyesore, it’s building up, of course it’s going around my building but it’s going under the neighbor’s building creating a big old mess," said East.

The property is owned by Hi 25 Properties according to city officials.

The city also found the company was in violation back in June and told the owners to put up a silt fence which they did.

However, folks said the problems continued.

On September 6 and 10, the city said they received more complaints. On the 18, the city crews came out again and told the owners to repair and replace the fence and remove the dirt from the road.

"This where it all comes down and I try to detour it from coming on my property and of course when it rains real hard it comes right over the top of that board," said East.

In a statement a City spokesperson said in part,

"The City is aware of the silt problems at 2501 S High. Our Storm Water Quality division will continue working with the property owner to ensure they reduce runoff to the adjoining neighborhood."

East said he hopes it can get fix sooner rather than later.

"A drainage is what they’re going to have to do, they’re going to rebuild the whole drainage in the area," he said.

We’ve been tracking down leads, sorting through records and making phone calls, but so far haven‘t been able to get a hold of the owners for comment. We’ll keep trying.

Residents are encouraged to call the City’s Action Center at 297-2535 or log on to okc.gov to report excessive silt run off from construction sites