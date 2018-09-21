Norman citizen-led group wants public input over infrastructure, utility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Norman city officials voters may have a bond issue regarding infrastructure before them as early as this upcoming spring.

Shawn O'Leary, director of Norman Public Works, said Norman is one of only two cities in Oklahoma without a stormwater utility fee system. The northern parts of the city where Little River passes through is a flood-prone area.

O'Leary said they've been trying to address the issue of flooding for the past decade.

"Funding has been our problem for a long time. Without adequate funding, we’re not about to build capital projects that would improve bridges or flood control systems," he said.

In Norman, any fee structure or increase in water rates must be approved by citizens. The most recent vote for a stormwater utility fee system was August 2016.

"It went down pretty badly, I mean the voters rejected by a margin of 70 percent so we got the message. They didn’t want that particular funding formula," O'Leary said.

Amanda Nairn said the process felt "rushed" and did not include public input. Since then, a citizen-led committee has been added to the conversation.

Nairn serves as co-chair of Norman's stormwater citizen committee, which includes 16 members. The goal is to find a funding solution to address both flooding and water quality.

"The current numbers that I’ve seen and we’ve discussed for quite some time is about $120 million worth of projects. Now, we understand and totally acknowledge that we cannot do that all at once," she said.

Nairn told News 4 the last thing they want to do is rush their process. The group is listening to the public and what citizens are willing to pay for before presenting proposals to city officials.

Regarding utility fees, Nairn said there appears to be a difference in opinion between rural and urban residents.

"Typically, I’ve heard that rural residents like the flat fee and urban prefer the tiered. That’s not always the case. But, that’s usually what we’re hearing, and the urban residents are really impacted heavily by flooding," she said.