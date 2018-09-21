Numerous weapons, drugs found in Oklahoma home near elementary school

VERDIGRIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after police found drugs and loaded weapons inside his home, which is just feet from a local school.

On Thursday, officers with the Verdigris Police Department were serving a warrant at a home in Rogers County.

Authorities tell FOX 23 it all started after they received a tip about numerous weapons and drugs inside a home near the school.

While searching the home, investigators found loaded guns, over 200 grams of cocaine, marijuana, Xanax bars and other drugs.

Officials arrested James Kent Patrick Hill on numerous charges.

While on the way to jail, Hill allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s weapon and was tased in the process.