Oklahoma charity for foster families is struggling to keep doors open

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma organization that helps foster families says it is struggling to keep the doors open.

Joey Reyes and his wife founded the James Mission three years ago in Broken Arrow. Over the past several years, the operation has grown to a regional hub for the foster community.

Right now, the James Mission serves about 300 foster families each month in Tulsa.

“There’s nothing like this in Oklahoma to be honest with you. Not this big. Not that does the overwhelming that we do all together. There’s places that do help with bags and things like that, but doing what we do, there’s not anyone else down,” Joey Reyes, co-founder of the James Mission, told KJRH.

The organization runs everything from social outreach services to a clothing pantry, but now it is in danger.

Reyes says he is struggling to pay all the bills associated with the organization, so it is in danger of closing.