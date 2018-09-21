Oklahoma couple facing charges related to sexual abuse of child

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple accused of sexually abusing a boy could be headed to trial.

In March, authorities arrested Jake Few and Twila Few following an investigation into the disturbing allegations.

Officials say it all started following a domestic disturbance in Cleveland County.

According to the affidavit obtained by KXII, Twila was upset because she said that her husband, Jake, wanted to become a woman.

While speaking with officers, Twila admitted that Jake made her perform sexual acts on a 9-year-old boy several times.

After an investigation into the claims, police arrested the pair.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Jake Few is facing three counts of enabling child sexual abuse, while Twila Few is facing three counts of lewd molestation.