Owners robbed, tied up while showing rental property in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – It was a scary situation for two victims as they were bound and robbed by a pair of strangers in Tulsa.

Officials say the victims, who own a rental property, received a call from a potential renter about seeing the home.

Police say the owners met the alleged suspects at the property near E. 15th Street and S. 79th East Ave. around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Once inside the home, the suspects used duct tape to bind the victims and forced them to give up their personal banking information.

Investigators told FOX 23 that one suspect went to an ATM, while the other stayed with the victims.

In addition to stealing money from a bank account, the alleged suspects also stole jewelry and a car.

Fortunately, the victims were not seriously injured.