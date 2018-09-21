Police: Thieves cause $40,000 worth of damage to boys’ home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a pair of alleged thieves who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Oklahoma City building.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for a man and a woman who caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a building that was under renovation.

Investigators say they believe the thieves were trying to get the copper from the air conditioning units.

Officials say the building is going to become a group home for teenage boys, but now they will need to make repairs before moving forward.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.