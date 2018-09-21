× Residents warned about dangers of driving, playing in flood waters

OKLAHOMA CITY – While fall is just hours away, some parts of the Sooner State will be experiencing an occurrence that is more common during the spring.

On Friday, strong storms are expected to drop several inches of rain in certain areas across the state.

Although many people are at work, officials are warning drivers about precautions they should take in case of flooding.

City leaders say very small streams, creeks, culverts, dry streambeds or low-lying areas are all at risk for flooding.

Experts have the following tips for residents:

Avoid driving during a flash flood.

If you can’t see the road, don’t drive in it. Turn around and take a different route. If there is no other route, drive to higher ground and wait for the water to recede.

Even if the water appears shallow enough to cross, don’t try it. Water hides dips in the road and can scour away parts of the pavement.

Six inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing you to lose control or possibly stall.

Two feet of flowing water is enough to sweep your vehicle away- including SUVs and pickups.

Never drive around road barriers.

Attempts to move stalled vehicles can end in drowning.

Avoid walking in flood water. Drowning is the number one cause of flood deaths. If you must walk through a flooded area, use a pole or stick to ensure the ground is solid.

Six inches of swiftly moving water can knock you off of your feet.

Do not play near creeks or drainage areas.

It is not safe for anyone to swim in floodwater. Even if you can make it across, the water may be contaminated.

If water rises in your home before you evacuate, call 911 and go to the top floor or roof.