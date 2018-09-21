× Teenager killed, 4 other people injured in wreck near Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY – A teenager is dead and four other people are injured after a collision just east of Jones.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, two teenager boys were driving in a pickup truck northbound on Peebly Rd.

Investigators say they may have run a stop sign and collided with a van that was traveling westbound on Britton Rd.

Inside the van was a mother, father and their 9-year-old daughter.

The driver of the van and the passenger of the truck were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the other three were also rushed to the hospital.

Officials say the passenger of the truck did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say at this time, it appears as though the two teenagers in the pickup truck were not wearing seat belts.

“From the initial look at the pickup truck, possibly no seat belts were being used. Investigators say just based on what the crash looks like now, this could have been a situation where had seat belts been used, it could have been a survivable crash. But in this case, it did not look like anyone in the truck was wearing a seat belt,” said Mark Opgrande, with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. However, the exact cause is still under investigation.