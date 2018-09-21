× Two taken to hospital following wild chase in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in custody and another person is in critical condition following a wild chain of events.

Officials say it all began on Thursday night near N.W. 23rd and May Ave. with a traffic stop.

Police say the driver refused to stop and took off from the scene, but he didn’t make it far before crashing.

The driver got into a wreck near N.W. 23rd St. and Pennsylvania Ave., and both people in the car were injured.

However, that didn’t stop the driver. He continued on N.W. 23rd St. and eventually looped back to the same area.

Police say that’s when the suspect crashed into a pole and rolled his car into a fire truck.

At that point, he was taken into custody.

Both of the people in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.