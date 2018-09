As heavy rains and thunderstorms move through the state, several areas are being inundated with several inches of water.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the following counties:

Johnston

Garvin

Stephens

Carter

Pontotoc

Murray

Marshall

Love

Jefferson

Oklahoma

Cleveland

McClain.

As storms moved into the metro, roads became flooded in several problem areas.

NW 35/Hammond a flood prone street in Warr Acres is curb deep & drainage is over flowing. Will be like this thru the day. Avoid flood prone areas. @kfor @4WarnStormTeam @NWSNorman pic.twitter.com/UywBmdDHEj — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) September 21, 2018