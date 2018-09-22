× Cowboys Trailing Texas Tech at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Texas Tech 24-17 at halftime on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Both teams had to punt on their opening possession, and OSU took over their second possession on their own 1-yard line.

The Cowboys marched 99 yards in 8 plays, with Taylor Cornelius passing to a wide open J.D. King for a 23-yard touchdown to put OSU on top 7-0 with 7:35 to play in the first quarter.

Tech responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive, with Alan Bowman passing to T.J. Vasher for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:50 to play in the first quarter.

OSU responded with a 39-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to regain the lead, 10-7, with 2:00 to play in the first quarter.

Texas Tech quickly moved it down field and on the first play of the second quarter, scored on a 1-yard run by KeSean Carter to take a 14-10 lead.

Oklahoma State marched into Tech territory on the ensuing possession, but on 4th and 1 from the Red Raiders 21-yard line, Justice Hill lost yardage and Tech took over on downs.

The Cowboys got it right back on the next play, as Jarrick Bernard intercepted a deep pass and returned it 15 yards to the OSU 47-yard line.

OSU took advantage of the turnover, with Justice Hill scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run to cap a drive that took just 47 seconds, giving the Cowboys a 17-14 lead with 10:40 to play in the first half.

Texas Tech went 75 yards in eight plays to regain the lead, with SaRodorick Thompson scoring from a yard out to make it 21-17 Red Raiders with 7:15 to play in the first half.

OSU punted after three downs and Tech then added a field goal, with Clayton Hatfield hitting a 31-yarder to give the Red Raiders a 24-17 lead with 1:40 left in the first half.

Oklahoma State has won nine straight meetings against Texas Tech.