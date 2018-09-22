Factory Obscura goes “beyond” in their latest art project in south Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fluorescent flowers, goats so big you can walk under, and art that sounds beautiful, it's the experience you'll have beyond these four doors.

"The theme of Beyond is really exploring the mysteries of what lies beyond," Kelsey Karper, co-founder of Factory Obscura said.

It's the second art project by Factory Obscura. The first was called “Shift” in northwest Oklahoma City. This time it's three times bigger and in a new location at 15th and south Robinson.

"To have a place where grownups can go and play,” Hugh Meade, co-founder said.

It may look simple on the outside, but inside is a whimsical world based on tarot cards.

"And those cards are really about, those themes are really about creativity, and illusion, awakening and transformation,” Karper said.

It took six months and 50 artists to put this together. For some, this is the first time to see the finished product.

"I was up until like 3 this morning so it's a lot to take in all at once."

Now the founders say this isn't an installation or an exhibit. This is an experience, and one of these experiences won't be unveiled until Halloween night.

"It's not going to be scary. even the transformation door is not going to be scary even though it's on Halloween. It will deal more with how we move through life and the life cycle,” Tammy Greenman, co-founder of Factory Obscura said.

This artful playground isn't just about fun. It has a specific purpose to give artists work in their industry.

"We are looking for a 40 to 60,000 square foot permanent location, and we would like to hire between 85 and 100 local people. We want to encourage local artists to stay here and we also want encourage to move here,” Greenman said.

Factory Obscura officially opens Sept. 22 (on the fall equinox) and will run until the winter solstice on Dec. 21. The founders are planning several events in the space.

For more information visit https://www.factoryobscura.com/.