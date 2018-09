× Oklahoma City Fire called out for kayak water rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCFD rescued a kayaker from the Stinchcomb river, just north of lake Overholser, this afternoon.

The man’s kayak flipped over and he lost his paddle, so he was unable to reach the shore.

He was able to keep hanging onto his kayak until rescue teams arrived.

The dive unit got him out of the water with no medical treatment needed.