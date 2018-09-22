× Oklahoma Department of Corrections looking for fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma DoC is looking for an armed and dangerous man who walked away from a corrections center back in 2014.

Francisco Paez escaped Clara Waters Community Corrections Center on November 17, 2014. He was serving time for distribution and possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6″ with several tattoos.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.

Again, Paez is considered armed and dangerous.