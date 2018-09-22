× Rain on your wedding day is good luck, especially for two Oklahoma couples

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rain on your wedding day is supposed to be good luck. For the past 20 years, BC Clark’s has been ensuring that luck for Oklahoma couples.

In their Pray for Rain promotion, the jewelers will pay for your wedding ring up to $5,000 if it rains more than an inch on the day of your nuptials.

As most of Oklahoma knows, Friday’s rain totals were well over an inch, so two couples are now celebrating their new life together with free rings.

Henry and Jenna Hise and Michael and Kelly Henderson joined the other 225 Pray for Rain winners, bringing the total up to 227 winners in the past 20 years.

Rain is measured at Will Rogers World Airport and by three Oklahoma Mesonet locations across the metro. The highest total is reported.

If your wedding day is coming up, you can track the rainfall totals at PrayForRainGauge.com.

Seven other couples could be lucky this weekend if the metro receives any other rain.