Silver Alert issued for missing 61-year-old man with dementia

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old Oklahoma man who shows signs of dementia.

Tommy Moore was last seen around 1 p.m. on Friday near the Broken Arrow Expressway in Tulsa.

Moore was wearing a Firestone hat, grey and black hoodie, Carhart jeans, and laceless shoes.

Cowan’s vehicle is a White 2010 Acura TL with Oklahoma tag ’063KPU.’

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Muskogee Police Department.