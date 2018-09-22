× Sooners Leading Army After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Army 14-7 after one quarter on Saturday night at Owen Field in Norman.

The Sooners took the opening possession and went 68 yards in six plays, with Kyler Murray passing to Carson Meier for an 11-yard touchdown, Meier’s first as a Sooner, and OU led 7-0 with 12:20 to play in the first quarter.

Army’s first possession was a methodical, 16-play drive that took over 9 minutes off the clock, and resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Connor Slomka to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:49 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners responded with their scoring drive, in much quicker fashion, with Murray passing to CeeDee Lamb for an 11-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 65-yard drive and OU led 14-7 with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma is meeting Army for the fourth time in the series, and the first time since 1961.