Deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma's general election quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – The deadline to register to vote in the state’s general election in November is quickly approaching.

Oklahoma’s general election will be held November 6, and those who are not registered to vote have less than a month to do so.

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 12.

“We have already seen increased voter registration this year as compared to four years ago,” Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said. “Turnout for elections thus far in 2018 has been encouraging. We need to keep that momentum going, and it starts with making sure every eligible voter is registered and ready to vote in November.”

Voter registration application forms can be downloaded from the state’s election board website here or picked up at a variety of locations including your county election board, local libraries, post offices and tag agencies.

Completed forms must be either returned by mail or in person at your county election board or local tag office.

Voters who are already registered to vote may use a new online system to change their residential or mailing address within their current county. They may also update their party affiliation. Address changes to a new county, name changes and new voter registrations will still require a completed paper form, which can be downloaded on the website.

To update your information, click here.