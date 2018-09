× Emergency crews respond to fatal car crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are investigating a fatal car crash in Midwest City.

Officials responded to the area near Tinker Diagonal and Sooner Road Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Midwest City police tell News 4 the crash is fatal, but did not release any other details.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.