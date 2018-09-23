× New Polls Reveal OU and OSU’s Saturday Night Performances

The new college football polls were released on Sunday, and with one exception, they revealed how Oklahoma and Oklahoma State played on Saturday night.

Oklahoma dropped one spot in the Associated Press poll to #6, while remaining #5 in the coaches poll after beating Army 28-21 in overtime.

Oklahoma State dropped out of the AP poll, to the equivalent of #30 after being ranked 15th last week.

In the coaches poll, OSU dropped from 15th to 21st.

The Cowboys lost at home to Texas Tech, 41-17.

This Saturday, Oklahoma hosts Baylor at 2:30 pm, while Oklahoma State visits Kansas at 11:00 am.

Alabama remains number one in both major polls.