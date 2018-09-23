OHP: One person killed in Midwest City crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a car accident in Midwest City Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. off South Sooner Road and Tinker Diagonal Street.

Officials say witnesses told them a black Charger was going westbound on the inside lane of I-40 when it swerved right to exit onto Tinker Diagonal. They say it lost control, went airborne and hit the KIA that was getting ready to turn onto the service road.

“Just shock,” said one witness.

One witness looked out the window of the restaurant she was eating at and saw the crash unfold.

“I saw a car coming off the interstate and it smacked the other one that was on the access road,” the witness told News 4. "I saw a man come out of the car that got hit almost immediately and then saw a person get out of the car that was getting off the interstate and they struggled with their legs, of course you would having an impact like that, but then she was able to walk away."

Since she was inside of the restaurant, she says she couldn’t hear how loud the impact of the crash was, but once she came outside, she says it was a heartbreaking scene.

Other witnesses also stood by in shock as officials continued to investigate, but all of them said they’re thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.

OHP says the driver of the KIA is the deceased.

The woman in the front seat of the KIA was taken to OU Medical and the 14-year-old that was in the back seat is doing OK.

Officials say the driver of the Charger was also transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.