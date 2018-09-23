× OHP releases name of drivers, passengers in deadly crash

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities have released more information on a deadly morning crash in Midwest City.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday on I-40 westbound, east of Sooner Road. The crash report released Sunday evening states 41-year-old Angela Winchester of Luther was pronounced dead on the scene from “head, trunk internal, truck internal, arm, and leg injuries”.

Winchester was reportedly trying to enter the I-40 westbound Service Road when a Dodge Charger, driven by 32-year-old Cassandra Nail of Midwest City, crossed all lanes of traffic. Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol believe Nail was trying to exit onto Sooner Road, when she lost control and struck a curb and eventually hit Winchester’s car.

The crash report states Nail and two other involved passengers were rushed to area hospitals. One of those passengers is a 14-year-old girl who was treated and released from OU Children’s Medical Center. The other passenger, identified as 66-year-old Nancy Peters of Luther, was transported to OU Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with “trunk internal, arm, and leg injuries”.

Police say Nail was transported to Midwest City Alliance Hospital where she was treated and released.

Since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support for Winchester. Several friends have taken to Facebook, posting messages on her profile wall. One described her “an amazing light” for the small town of Luther.

Another told News 4, Winchester was a “sweet and kind-hearted person” and “always left an impression wherever she went”.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.